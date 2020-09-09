A Tahlequah man was injured in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Chad Miller-Laduke, 25, was in critical condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 9, approximately 3 miles north of Coweta. Jason Summers, 26, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2011 Dodge Avenger northbound on the Muskogee Turnpike, and Miller-Laduke was his passenger. Summers struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig and drove off the left side of the road, striking a barrier wall before coming to rest. The driver of the truck is unknown. The trooper said the cause of the collision was inattentive driving, and the driver was sleepy when the collision happened.
