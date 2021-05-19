A Tahlequah man died, and two people were injured in a collision in the rain on Oklahoma 82 at Horseshoe Bend Road, approximately 3.7 miles south of Tahlequah, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
David Tharp, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday. His passenger, Richard Carter, 71, also of Tahlequah, was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. a 17-year-old Tahlequah boy whose name was not released, also was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis, also, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 5:48 p.m. Three vehicles were involved. The teenager was driving a 2012 Dodge truck; Tharp was driving a 1993 Ford truck; and Charles Stilwell, 50, of Bunch was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado. Stilwell was not injured. The cause of the collision is under investigation. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, except for Tharp, who was pinned for approximately 15 minutes before being removed from the vehicle by Keys Fire Department, the report states.
