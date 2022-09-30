Nathan Williams of Tahlequah drowned Friday afternoon on Lake Tenkiller, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to OHP, the 22-year-old man drowned at approximately 12:30 p.m. near Barnacle Bill's Marina in Cherokee County. The man was working on a dock over the water. A witness said the man fell in the water and never resurfaced. Ne was not wearing a personal flotation device. His body was recovered by the Cookson Fire Department at approximately 1:30 p.m., the report states.
