A Tahlequah man has been indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as influencing a federal official by threatening a family member.
Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, is accused of previously being convicted of a felony, which makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm and ammunition. If convicted of the firearm charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000. However, should the court determine that Pitts is an armed career criminal, he faces imprisonment of not less than 15 years and/or a fine up to $250,000.
He also is accused of threatening to assault, kidnap and murder the immediate members of an FBI task force officer with the intent to intimidate that officer. If convicted, Pitts faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department and the FBI.
