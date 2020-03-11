A Tahlequah man was indicted in federal court on a charge of arson.
John Cole Haeberle, 23, is accused of arson by means of fire and explosive materials on Feb. 24 at the Garden Walk Apartments, 18106 W. 794 Road, Apt. 40B. If convicted he faces between five and 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
