TULSA – A Tahlequah man has been indicted in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater, 34, was indicted on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Dreadfulwater is charged with being a felon in possession of a Carl Walther 9mm kurz/.380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
