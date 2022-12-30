A Tahlequah man was injured when he drove off the road and struck a culvert, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shawn Hermanson, 37, was admitted in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Oklahoma 10 near North 530 Road, about 8 1/2 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County. Hermanson was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla southbound when he missed a curve and drove off the right side of the road, striking a culvert. The trooper cited sleepiness as the cause of the crash. Hermanson was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
