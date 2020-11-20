Tahlequah man injured in crash

Alcohol use and unsafe speed may have contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Roy Larson, 36, of Tahlequah was stable when he was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. Friday on County Road 495, 13.5 miles north of Tahlequah. Larson was driving a 1998 Honda Civic northbound when he missed a left curve and drove off the road, striking a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
