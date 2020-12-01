Tahlequah man injured in crash

A Tahlequah man was injured after the brakes malfunctioned on the truck he was driving, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Robert Mickel, 28, was stable when he was admitted with a head injury to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, approximately 18 miles north of Vian in Sequoyah County on South 4490 Road. Mickel was driving a 1999 Mack concrete pump truck on a private drive down a steep hill when the brakes failed. The truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned 1 1/4 times, coming to rest on the passenger side. Mickel was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
