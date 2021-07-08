A Cherokee County man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Roger A. Barnes, 54, of Tahlequah, was stable when he was admitted to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened on U.S. 62, approximately 7 miles east of Fort Gibson. Barnes was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound when he struck a bump in the roadway and lost control, laying the motorcycle down on its side. The motorcycle slid for approximately 272 feet before coming to rest. He was not wearing a helmet. The trooper cited driving too fast for road conditions as the cause of the crash.
