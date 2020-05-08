A Tahlequah man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle on Stick Ross Mountain Road in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Raymond Hood, 27, was stable when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with multiple injuries, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash occurred at approximately 2:12 p.m. Thursday 2.5 miles west of Tahlequah. Hood was driving a 2014 Suzuki northbound when two deer ran across the road, and Hood took evasive action. The motorcycle left 42 feet of tire marks before leaving the right side of the road. The motorcycle then struck a barbed-wier fence and several fence posts. Hood was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
