A Tahlequah man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on East 133rd Street South, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Randal Ridley, 34, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 6:20 a.m., approximately 8 miles north of Warner in Muskogee County. Ridley was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound when he drove off the left side of the road, striking a fence and utility pole. The vehicle then rolled and unknown number of times, coming to rest on its wheels. Ridley was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
