Tahlequah man injured in Pontotoc County crash

A Tahlequah man was one of five people injured in a Pontotoc County crash, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Cecilio Hernandez, 44, of Tahlequah was stable when he was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Ada. His condition was unavailable. Also injured: Ronald Thomas, 45, and Efran Molina, 49, both of Oklahoma City; Lauren Smeltz, 28, of Ada, who was listed in critical condition when she was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Molina was treated at Mercy and released, and Thomas was listed as stable at OU Medical Center, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Oklahoma 3, approximately 2 miles west of Ada. Henry Nwajagu, 36, of Oklahoma City was driving a 2020 Ford pickup eastbound on Oklahoma 3, and Smeltz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet westbound when Nwajagu crossed the center line and struck the pickup Smeltz was driving. Nwajagu was not injured, the report states.
