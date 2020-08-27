Tahlequah man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Tahlequah man was injured in a single-vehicle crash approximately 6 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Justin Sims, 37, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at Oklahoma 82 and County Road 485. Sims was driving a 1999 Ford F150 eastbound on the county road. He tried to turn northbound on Oklahoma 82, but drove off the right side of the road, striking a fence, causing the vehicle to overturn one time. He was not wearing a seat belt. The trooper listed unsafe speed for the type of roadway as the cause of the crash.
