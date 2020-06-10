Tahlequah man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Tahlequah man was injured when he drove off Welling Road and crashed, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Colton Mashburn, 23, was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 9:12 p.m. in Cherokee County, approximately 8.5 miles south of Tahlequah. Mashburn was driving a 2020 Ford southbound and was speeding when he missed the curve and drove off the left side of the road. He collided with a utility pole and fence, and the vehicle overturned 3/4 times. The report states Mashburn had the odor of alcoholic beverages on him. He was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle airbags did deploy, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.