A Tahlequah man was killed Monday in a Mayes County single-vehicle crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.
Brandon Jumper, 23, was killed after crashing the 2013 Ford Escape he was driving 400 feet east of County Road NS446, 2 miles southwest of Spavinaw, the report states. The crash occurred approximately around 7:37 p.m. Jumper was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the crash, as well as the cause, remain under investigation, the report states. The report makes note of a wet roadway, and that Jumper was not wearing his seat belt.
