Tahlequah man pleads guilty in federal court to firearm charge

A Tahlequah man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.
The indictment alleged that on or about Jan. 18, Pitts, who had previously been convicted of a felony, possessed a firearm and ammunition.
The indictment further alleged that on or about Feb. 22, Pitts threatened to assault, kidnap, and murder the immediate family members of T.C., a task force officer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation with intent to "impede, intimidate, and interfere with T.C. while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and to retaliate against T.C. because of the performance of his official duties."
The charges arose from an investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department and the FBI.
Steven P. Shreder, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
