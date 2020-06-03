Tahlequah man pleads guilty to arson

A Tahlequah man pleaded guilty in federal court to arson, according to United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
John Cole Haeberle, 23, faces from five to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that from on or about Feb. 24, Haeberle, damaged and destroyed, and attempted to damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosive materials, the Garden Walk Apartments, 18106 W. 794 Road, Apt. 40B, Tahlequah.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Steven P. Shreder, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
