Tahlequah man receives probation on weapon-related charge

Troy Gene Duchesne, age 29, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma was sentenced to five years’ probation on a charge of felon in possession of firearm), according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The charge arose from an investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The indictment alleged that on or about Sept. 26, Duchesne, having previously been convicted of a felony, possessed a firearm.
“I am thankful for the strong working relationships between local and federal law enforcement agencies in the Eastern District," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester. This investigation was a result of such relationships. We all serve better when we serve our communities together.”
