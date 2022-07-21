Tahlequah man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash

A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving under the influence, resulting in great bodily injury of a Muskogee woman.
Robert Dwayne Roberts, 36, was sentenced to 20 years in prison which he will serve consecutively to a conviction in federal court in which he was sentenced April 4.
Roberts pleaded guilty in May in Muskogee County District Court to driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury for the injuries sustained by Kimberly Maples on Oct. 20, 2019.
Roberts was alleged to have been under the influence of an intoxicating substance when he made a left turn from U.S. 62 onto Four Mile Road east of Fort Gibson while driving a 1997 International truck. Roberts turned into the path of an oncoming westbound 2008 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Mark Maples of Muskogee, and Maples’ truck struck Roberts’ rear axle.
Maples had two passengers with him when the crash occurred — his wife Kimberly Maples and her daughter, Kirstey Washington, 29. Mark and Kimberly Maples were admitted in critical condition to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, while Washington was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, also in critical condition. She was taken off life support Oct. 21, 2019.
Roberts was sentenced April 4 in federal court to two concurrent 51-month sentences in prison and three years probation for involuntary manslaughter in Washington's death, and for driving under the influence of intoxicating substance resulting in great bodily injury for Mark Maples' injuries. Those charges were filed in federal court after discovering Washington and Mark Maples were both Native Americans. Because Kimberly Maples is not Native American, the case involving her injuries was heard in Muskogee County District Court.
