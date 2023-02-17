TULSA – A defendant who broke into a Broken Arrow home and assaulted a woman and man in 2017 was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Louis Clayton Chaffin, 45, of Tahlequah, to 84 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Chaffin previously pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in Indian Country and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
“Louis Chaffin broke into a home wielding a bat and gun. He then assaulted two victims, seriously injuring them. Fortunately, the incident was deescalated when the homeowner stepped in and stopped him,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today’s 7-year sentence should make it clear that this office and our law enforcement partners will hold violent perpetrators accountable.”
Chaffin admitted that on Dec. 9, 2017, he broke into the home by kicking in the front door and assaulted a woman and man inside. According to court documents, Chaffin swung the aluminum bat and struck the woman in the head repeatedly until she lost consciousness. He then pointed a 9 mm firearm at the man, pistol whipped him, and hit him with the bat. The incident only ended after another individual, the homeowner, took out his own gun and ordered Chaffin to leave.
As a result of the assault, the male victim suffered broken facial bones and a fractured skull. The female victim suffered a concussion from the beating, and her face later required numerous stitches.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Broken Arrow Police Department conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.