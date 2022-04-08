The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday that Michael David Jackson, 40, of Tahlequah, was sentenced to three individual life sentences on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child Under 12 Years. Jackson was also sentenced to 360 months for one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child/Use of a Child to Produce a Visual Depiction and 240 months for two counts of Possession of Certain Material Involving the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. All sentences will run concurrently.
Jackson was convicted by a federal jury on July 1, 2021. During the trial, the United States presented evidence that Jackson was a close relative of the 11-year-old victim. The victim testified how Jackson perpetrated the abuse and how it made her feel. The evidence showed that Jackson began sexually abusing the victim in the fall of 2019, and the abuse continued until late December 2019. The child’s parents testified they relied on Jackson to provide child care while they worked, because they thought they could trust Jackson. In his caretaking role, Jackson had continued access to the child, which included staying overnight. Jackson used this time with the victim to sexually abuse her. The trial evidence also proved Jackson used a cell phone camera to capture images of the abuse.
“The sentence ordered by the Court will ensure that the defendant will never have the ability to abuse or exploit another child, said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Cases like this are especially heart-wrenching. I am thankful for the work of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office to see to it the defendant was brought to justice.”
“Our children undoubtedly represent our nation’s future,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Ed Gray. “This sentence provides a clear depiction of what will continue to happen to perpetrators who defile our nation’s innocent. As protectors of the American people, the FBI will continue its unwavering fight against those who try to thwart our nation’s bright future in any capacity.”
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the sentencing hearing. Jackson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
