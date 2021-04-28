A Tahlequah man and two teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mayes county, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Nicholas Ballard, 28, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, also from Tahlequah, were stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, the crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on EW 640 Road a mile east of NS 4402 Road, 6 miles south of Locust Grove. Ballard, who was driving while impaired, was driving a 2004 Buick Regal eastbound in the rain, missed a curve and drove off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. The vehicle turned over onto its top, partially ejecting the 15-year-old, who was pinned for approximately 20 minutes. The 15-year-old is the only one who was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
