TAHLEQUAH— Beginning July 1, Tahlequah Medical Group, which is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, will welcome four new residents as part of an internal medicine residency program at the hospital in partnership with OSU Center for Health Sciences.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) awarded Tahlequah Medical Group 21 internal medicine residency spots. In addition to the four new residents from OSU-CHS, the hospital’s nine current internal medicine residents will continue in this program that has acquired new ACGME initial accreditation status.
Dr. Gary Slick, D.O., who is also a professor of internal medicine, serves as the designated institutional official for ACGME accredited residency and fellowship programs at OSU-CHS.
“Northeastern Health System, serving as the principle hospital residency training site, has been one of our valued educational partners for over a decade. OSU Center for Health Sciences is committed to strengthen and grow our rural-based residency programs. Training primary care physicians for rural and underserved Oklahoma is our mission and we will be relentless in our efforts to carry out our mission,” Slick said.
Other leadership positions include new Program Director Jana Baker, D.O.; Assistant Program Directors Natasha Bray, D.O., and Mousumi Som, D.O.; and Clinical Director Thomas Schneider, D.O.
The four incoming internal medicine residents are Dr. Bryan John Butel, D.O., Dr. Christopher Gaskins, D.O., Dr. Matthew Nunley D.O., and Dr. Suzanne Tran, D.O.
The program will also have an affiliation with the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
“Northeastern Health System is grateful for the leadership support of rural medical education from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences leadership. The residency will only be enhanced by the structure and experience their experts bring to the Tahlequah program,” said Brian Woodliff, president and CEO of Northeastern Health System.
Representatives from ACGME will conduct a routine site visit in November as part of the accreditation process.
For information, contact Sara Plummer, Communications coordinator at OSU Center for Health Sciences, at sara.plummer@okstate.edu or by calling (918) 561-1282.
You can also reach out to Erielle Stout, senior director of Marketing & Development at Northeastern Health System, at estout@nhs-ok.org or by calling (918) 453-2105.
