Tahlequah motorcyclist killed in collision

A Tahlequah motorcyclist was killed when a driver ran a stop sign at Oklahoma 82 and Elm Grove Road, approximately 3.8 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Boyd Christie, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sidney Hair, 22, of Hulbert, was stable when he was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. Friday. Christie was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson westbound on Oklahoma 82. Hair was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 southbound on Elm Grove Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Christie, who was thrown into a ditch upon impact. Hair was wearing a seat belt, and Christie was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, the report states.
