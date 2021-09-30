Tahlequah optometrist offers complimentary vision exams on Giving Sight Day

The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians and its participating members will be hosting the second annual Giving Sight Day on Saturday in Tahlequah. Giving Sight Day is designed for families and individuals in-need to receive complimentary vision care at participating clinics.
“Clear vision and healthy eyes are gifts that all Oklahomans should enjoy,” said OAOP President Dr. Randi Day. “That’s why we are committed to providing complimentary services to those who would be otherwise unable to access optometric care. This is a great way for optometric physicians to give back to the communities and the people that we love.
Dr. Wyatt Williams at Keys Eye Care, 17900 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah will be participating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and the office will be open for walk-in appointments as available. Information: (918) 207-0700.
The first ever “Giving Sight Day” in 2020 saw OAOP members performing over 350 free eye exams and donating $32,400 of frames and lenses to patients.
