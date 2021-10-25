A Tahlequah pedestrian died after being hit on U.S. 62 at Southgate Drive, approximately a mile west of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper states in his report.
Eric Long, 42, died at the scene from massive injuries at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday after being hit by a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Jeremy Stephens, 37, of Tahlequah. Stephens, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the trooper states.
According to OHP, the specifics of what happened remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.