An Oklahoma physician was arrested Monday night by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, of Tahlequah, was taken into custody at Lake Village and is being held at the Chicot County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Chicot County sheriff’s deputies requested the Arkansas State Police investigate the death of Moria Kinsey, 37, of Tahlequah. Deputies responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Kinsey, a registered nurse, was found lying outside a vehicle parked alongside U.S. 65, approximately two miles north of Lake Village, Ark., near the McMillan Corner community. Tait was found near the vehicle. Kinsey was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased by a local doctor at 2:18 p.m. Monday.
Kinsey’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death is being determined.
State police special agents examined the vehicle Tait and Kinsey had been traveling in from Mississippi and found evidence of a physical altercation inside.
Monday evening, after interviewing Tait and later consulting with Thomas Deen, 10th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, agents arrested Tait.
According to the Cherokee Nation Communications team, Tait is an employee with Cherokee Nation Health Services. As per policy, he is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Kinsey also appears to have been an employee for CNHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.