Tahlequah Police Department is looking for two groups of alleged burglars following two separate property crimes, according to a news release.
Tommy Nix Auto Group was victimized Monday by five unknown assailants, the release states.
"The group stole four late model vehicles, key fobs, and dealer tags for a total loss of $185,000," according to the release.
Cherokee Hills Pharmacy was burglarized early Monday morning by four unknown assailants.
"We believe it to be the same group of African American men from the Tommy Nix incident," the release states. "A specific count of pills has not been compiled yet, but three shelves worth of opiates were taken."
Vehicles stolen from Tommy Nix Auto Group included a purple 2019 Dodge Challenger, a gray 2017 Chevrolet Corvette, a silver 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a gray 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD: (918) 456-8801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.