Tahlequah woman among six to be honored by OSU with distinguished award

STILLWATER – A Tahlequah woman is one of six individuals who have brought distinctive credit to the university’s Ferguson College of Agriculture and contributed significantly to society. being honored by Oklahoma State University is honoring six individuals
Patsiann Nix Smith has been chosen as a 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. The other honorees are John Fenderson, Karen Eifert Jones, Lenny Hughes, Tammy Lee, and Jeff Hilst. They will be officially recognized during the OSU Agriculture Honors ceremony on Oct. 28.
A two-time graduate of OSU, Nix Smith received a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture in 1965 and a general administration degree in 1982. Born in Oklahoma City and a fifth-generation Oklahoman, Nix Smith moved to Tahlequah when she was three years old and resides there on her original Cherokee allotment.
She serves on the board of directors for the Cherokee Nation Foundation and is active in fundraising activities and award selections. Nix Smith established an endowment in her great-great grandmother’s name, who homesteaded in Tahlequah from the Trail of Tears. She also helped the Cherokee Foundation acquire funding for scholarships distributed annually to students.
In addition, Nix Smith has been stalwart in supporting the operations of the OSU Purebred Beef Center as well as the other animal units in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences. She has helped grow the operational endowments for all six of the department’s animal units.
Smith and her nephew established the Nix Foundation, which supports the OSU Spears School of Business and is a major gift donor for the New Frontiers campaign.
“We are proud to honor this group of alumni with such an esteemed award,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean for OSU Agriculture. “They have had a tremendous impact on the Ferguson College of Agriculture and made significant contributions through their careers and to their communities, the state and the university.”
Established in 1983, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes individuals whose accomplishments serve as a model for current and future Ferguson College of Agriculture students.
The OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies: OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research.
