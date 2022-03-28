A Tahlequah woman died following a crash on Interstate 40, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Carolyn Castillo, 66, was critical when she was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Friday following the crash. She died at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 12:10 p.m. approximately 15 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County. The collision remains under investigation, the report states
