Tahlequah woman earns spot on Northwestern honor roll

A Tahlequah resident has earned a spot of the fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, according to the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Savannah Francis is on the list of undergraduate students.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.
To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.
