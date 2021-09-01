Sunny. Hot and humid. High 98F. Winds light and variable..
Kyra Lynn Jumper of Tahlequah graduated from Emporia State University in May 2021.
Jumper earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with a minor in Journalism and a concentration in Organizational Communication.
