A Tahlequah woman was injured after the motorcycle she was driving collided with a dog, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Kelley Hackworth, 51, was in poor condition when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, Hackworth was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 62 near Blackjack Drive in Tahlequah at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when she swerved to miss a dog in the road. She struck the dog, fell off the motorcycle, and the motorcycle went end over end and undetermined number of times. Hackworth was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
