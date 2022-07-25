A Tulsa man died, and a Tulsa woman and a Tahlequah woman were injured in a collision in Tulsa County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Glenn Willis, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene; Loretta Willis, 68, also of Tulsa, was stable when she was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Her condition was unavailable. Justice Travis, 26, of Tahlequah was stable when she was admitted with leg injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 2:5 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 75 southbound ramp at 66th Street north, a mile north of Tulsa. Loretta Willis was driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis, and Travis was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Travis' passengers, Broody Compton, 26, of Collinsville, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, both of Tahelquah, were not injured, the report states.
