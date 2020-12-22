A Tahlequah woman pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of heroin, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Feather Cheyenne Pacheco, 24, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about Feb. 1, 2019, Pacheco did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.
The investigation was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. OCDETF is an initiative led and coordinated by the Office of the United States Attorney.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Sentencing will take place following completion of the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.