Tahlequah Writers is pleased to resume their monthly meetings from 2-4 p.m. July 10, in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. Everyone in all genres, from new writers and published writers, are welcome to attend. For more information, please check out the Tahlequah Writers Facebook page. Email cooperkms@gmail.com to be included on their email list.

