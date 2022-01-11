Tahlequah Writers will have its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, in the Rawls Room at Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. New members are welcome. Feel free to bring a work in progress to share. Zoom meeting info and contest links can be found on the group's Facebook page, Tahlequah Writers. Information: Kris Cooper at cooperkms@gmail.com.
editor's pick
Tahlequah Writers to meet Saturday
- Submitted by Tahlequah Writers
