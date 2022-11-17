Abundant sunshine. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 10:59 am
Tahlequah Writers will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library. Please feel free to bring a friend or a work to share! The group will do a 10-minute prompt exercise and discuss writing processes.
