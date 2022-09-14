Tahlequah Writers will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Library. Feel free to bring a friend or a work in progress to share. Their Facebook page is Tahlequah Writers.
Tahlequah Writers to meet
