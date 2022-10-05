Tahlequah Writers will have its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library. The group will do a couple of prompt writing exercises. Their Facebook page is Tahlequah Writers.
Tahlequah Writers to meet
