Tai Chi for Better Balance classes coming to area

Warner Public Library and The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program. The classes will be held Mondays and Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4 through Dec. 21, at the Warner Public Library, 207 Eighth St., in Warner.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of tai chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
To receive additional information or for reservation in the classes, call Lindsay Hunt at OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging toll free: (918) 660 3172 or lindsay-hunt@ouhsc.edu.
