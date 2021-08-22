Tai Chi for Better Balance Classes coming to area

The Senior Station of Muskogee and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program. The classes will be free and held Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Dec. 8, at the Senior Station of Muskogee, former Fire Station located at 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of tai chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Class are free, but registration is required due to limited space to allow for proper social distancing. Participants who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks. All instructors have been fully vaccinated.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
For information or for reservation in the classes, call Sharon Elder at OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging: (918) 660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.
