Tai Chi for Better Balance classes coming to Haskell

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.