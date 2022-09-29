Tai Chi for Better Balance classes coming to Muskogee

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency of Aging and The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program. The classes will be held at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 11 through Nov. 16, at Senior Station, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of tai chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is supported in part by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
This class is made possible through a grant from the Rural Health Projects Health Promotion grant from the EODD Area Agency on Aging, funded by the Older Americans Act and the State of Oklahoma. Services provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965 have no set fees or charges, but all donations are accepted to defray the cost of services.
