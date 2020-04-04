While the symptoms of the coronavirus are well known, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, the mental symptoms are not easily as recognizable, said Lauren Rich, a Muskogee licensed clinical social worker.
"People don’t think about the mental health aspect," she said. "I do believe President Trump made a comment that we'll be losing more people to suicide than coronavirus. Unfortunately, he may be right because of the aftermath of depression and financial struggle and those the kind of things really hurt people in the long run potentially more than the coronavirus itself."
Rich compares the stress people are experiencing from not being able to go to work and wondering about how to make ends meet to the feelings during the Great Depression.
"People were sick and starving, even in the Dust Bowl," she said. "People had this feeling of being trapped or being helpless. That's where depression and suicidal thinking can come into play. The physical aspect is easily the treatable part, but the mental aspect will be the thing people will neglect, unable to get addressed or simply don't want to acknowledge it even exists.
"I think people are not necessarily thinking about the impact of being stuck around each other all of the time. Those who don't seek mental health or any type of psychotherapy may be struggling the most because they don't have that ongoing care already established."
Rich has advice for those who feel "antsy" because of COVID-19.
"I would say take care of yourself," she said. "You need to step away from things that bring too much chaos."
There's also an advantage to living in rural areas, Rich said.
"It's a benefit that we're not stacked on top of each other like New York or LA," she said. "We have real air to breathe, we can move about, do most our normal activities."
Rich maintains her optimism.
"This, too, shall pass. How long is the question, because nobody knows," she said. "That's why people need to be creative and limit the amount of information they're taking in. Take a breather and practice good self care.
"The kiddos will be fine. This is extended summer for them, and a lot of them will not like being in school. It's an odd time."
Tips
Licensed clinical social worker Lauren Rich offers the following steps for well-being during the coronavirus:
• Take care of yourself: Take a breather, take a shower or wash your face or find a corner in your bedroom and just sit for a couple moments or maybe listen to a song.
• Turn off TV: We live in a 24-hour news cycle in which they are working to fill the gaps, and that's where overstimulation and stress comes. When you feel overwhelmed, turn off the television.
• Be creative: Get the kids involved in coloring or do some coloring and painting.
• Talk. Talk to family, friends or people you haven't talked to in a while. Dialing 211 is a great resource for mental assistance in finding a therapist to chat online. It's not the same as seeing someone face to face, but at least it's better than nothing.
Email: office@laurenrich.net. Phone: (918) 912-2266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.