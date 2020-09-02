Members of a task force assembled in March to craft a local response to the COVID-19 pandemic met for a second time in less than a week on Tuesday as the number of cases in Muskogee County escalated due to a prison outbreak.
The panel reviewed the Aug. 23 report prepared by the White House Coronavirus Task Force for Oklahoma, one of several “red-zone” states for which specific guidelines were sent to governors but made public only recently. The task force, made up of city and county officials, also looked at new testing data released by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for two minimum-security prisons at Taft.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the task force will update recommended guidelines on Wednesday based on the information discussed. He said the outbreak of new cases at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, which on Monday included 583 inmates and 15 employees, and the potential of even more at Jess Dunn Correctional Center “obviously are a big concern.”
“Basically, what we want to try to avoid is a shutdown,” Loge said. “We want people in our community to take the precautions necessary so our numbers don’t get to a point where we have to take drastic measures.”
Loge emphasized the importance of keeping the community informed of “everything that is going on with COVID-19 in our community, even at the prisons.” He said when policy decisions are being made, recommendations must be driven by data gleaned from all available sources.
With more than 600 new active cases reported in since Friday, the county would be classified by the COVID-19 Alert System as “high risk.” The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday a cumulative total of 1,327 cases for Muskogee County.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, a task force member, said he has been assured by state corrections officials the “necessary steps have been taken to contain the infection” at Eddie Warrior. He said steps had been taken “to initiate a contact trace program to locate and notify those who may have been exposed to those who have tested positive.”
“We will continue to work with our partners at the Department of Correction, particularly those facilities in the town of Taft to offer whatever assistance we can through information and resource sharing,” Coleman said.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said as the coronavirus spread across the state and COVID-19 cases spiked, it was only a matter of time before an outbreak like the one at Eddie Warrior occurred. He said with new inmates entering the system, others making court appearances, and the contact corrections workers have outside prisons makes it impossible to isolate congregate living facilities.
“It’s going to happen,” Smith said. “I’m just impressed with the way Sheriff Terry Freeman and Orvil Loge have been able to protect the courthouse as well as they have. They pick up prisoners all of the time and bring them to court.”
Smith said the guidelines will be stronger, but “everybody is leery about mandates.”
“Most residents are doing pretty good about social distancing at stores,” Smith said. “I really think it would be difficult trying to get everybody to wear a mask if there was a mandate.”
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the panel authorized Coleman to draft a letter on its behalf of the task force to Gov. Kevin Stitt, asking that the White House task force guidelines be given greater consideration by state leaders. He said those guidelines “differ somewhat from what we have been told all along, and it does have some guidelines that have been suggested.”
The White House report recommends a statewide mandatory mask mandate for counties that report more than 20 new cases. It also recommends the closure or additional restrictions for bars and restaurants, and limitations for events of 25 or fewer people.
“We have seen Governor Stitt’s reluctance on issuing a statewide mask mandate or scaling back his plan to reopen Oklahoma, instead favoring allowing cities and towns to choose their own restrictions and enforcement,” task force members said in a joint statement obtained Tuesday night. “Unfortunately when cities such as Muskogee have a 50% increase in daytime population due to commuters, local efforts can only have limited effect, but we have to do something.”
While the governor had been receiving the White House reports since late June, he never shared with local officials the content prepared for states experiencing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases. The existence of those reports were only revealed when they were leaked to The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, which shared them with other journalists.
Loge and Coleman said the Muskogee City-County COVID-19 Task Force will continue to monitor the situation and review the latest White House report once it becomes available.
