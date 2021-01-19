Members of a local coronavirus task force recommended guidelines put in place to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus be continued.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said he plans "to continue with the guidelines the commissioners approved on Dec. 7." Those guidelines include restricted access to the courthouse and county offices, mask policies for those doing business or working in county buildings or vehicles, and reporting requirements for employees who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient.
The task force, Smith said, also recommended "the city stay with the guidelines they are using now." The city's pandemic protocols include restricted access to city offices, mask policies for those conducting business or working in city buildings or vehicles, and a mandate that businesses require customers wear face coverings upon entrance.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said backing off existing guidelines now would be counterproductive. He said more residents "are wearing their masks because we have a common goal of reducing or eliminating spread to get small businesses back to economic health, keep children in schools, and return Muskogee to the path of being the vibrant community that we know it can be."
"We're in the process of working with our county and local health officials to administer vaccinations within our community," Coleman said. "To allow the existing mask policy to lapse in the midst of that process is counterproductive to the ultimate goal of not having to wear a mask at all."
Statistics reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Oklahoma topped the nation this past week for its test positivity rate of 21.1%. Muskogee County reported a test positivity rate of 23.25%, which was down 1.75% from the previous week but still higher than the state average.
Key pandemic data reported by the CDC show other COVID-19 statistics in Muskogee County were headed in the other direction. During the seven-day period that ended Friday, there were 604 new cases confirmed in Muskogee County and 52 new hospital admissions.
The CDC reported 37.4% of the county's hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, up 4.94% from the week before. COVID-19 patients occupied 43.36% of the county's available intensive care unit beds, up 5.66% from the previous week.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, a member of the local coronavirus task force, said the county's guidelines will remain in place.
