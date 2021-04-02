State and federal tax filing deadlines have been extended this year.
The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service extended the date for individual income tax filing for the 2020 tax year from April 15 to May 17. Individual income tax filers in Oklahoma have until June 15 to file and to pay. Filing extensions can be requested.
In Oklahoma, the extension applies to 2020 Oklahoma income tax payments. Individuals, corporations, partnerships, and entities which have made an election pursuant to the provisions of the Pass-Through Entity Tax Equity Act of 2019, 2021, first quarter estimated Oklahoma income tax payments, due on April 15, 2021, and franchise tax obligations due on or before July 1, 2021, also qualify for this relief. More information is available on the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s website, https://www.ok.gov/tax/.
The IRS issued a statement saying this continues to be a tough time for many people, and they want to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic. Both the IRS and the Oklahoma Tax Commission also made note of this year’s February winter storm that disrupted power in many areas of the state and the nation.
Both entities still urge taxpayers, especially those owed refunds, to file as early as they can and stressed that electronic filing is the quickest way to get refunds.
Also important to note is that people who received U.S. stimulus checks as part of the CARES Act do not have to claim the refunds as taxable income, but they do have to note that the checks were received.
In addition to the filing extension, taxpayers who owe federal income tax payments also will have until May 17 to pay without penalties or interest. This includes those that pay self-employment tax. The exception is for those who pay estimated quarterly tax payments, with April 15 as a quarterly due date. Those federal taxes still will be due on April 15.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file federal tax returns beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15, but penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances after May 17.
More information about federal tax returns can be found on the IRS website, https://www.irs.gov/.
