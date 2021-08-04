TCP After Dark to present "The Revolutionists" Aug. 13-14

TCP After Dark is a recent venture of Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc., with alternate venues and a variety of theatrical offerings for mature audiences. The next production will be a staged reading presentation of "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, and directed by Peggy Kaney and Sandra Becker. This particular play includes strong language.
Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold.
The cast includes: Misti Hanrahan-Biggs, Shelia Fritts, Tammy Schmidt, and Laura Carter. There will be three performances: A 7 p.m. show Aug. 13, and a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. evening show on Aug. 14. The performances will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St., Tahlequah. Admission will be by donation with no advance tickets or reservations. If you are vaccinated, please consider wearing a mask. If you are not vaccinated we highly recommend that you wear a mask. Seating arrangements will allow for social distancing. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters.
